Curious young poetess who won Mukami’s affection

In 2018, during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Nyandarua, Precious Wangui, then a Class Three pupil at Kanyugi Primary in Engineer Town, Kinangop Constituency, was invited to recite a poem.

But one thing captured her attention — the consistent mention of Mau Mau freedom fighters and freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

“Every Speaker mentioned Mau Mau and Dedan Kimathi. Women dancers also mentioned him a lot. Back at school, I asked my teacher about Mau Mau and who Dedan Kimathi was. I found the story interesting,” recalls Precious, now aged 12 and a Class Eight pupil.

Back home, she nagged her mother, Elizabeth Kihoi, that she wanted to meet Dedan Kimathi to tell her more about himself as a freedom fighter and about Mau Mau.

“I tried explaining to her that Dedan Kimathi was dead but she kept asking questions. She would bring up the subject any time. Her persistence increased after she performed during Mashujaa Day where Kimathi’s name and Mau Mau featured. When I repeated that he was assassinated, she demanded to know where his widow Mukami lived,” said the mother.

She managed to trace Mukami’s Njabini home, but she had shifted to Komarock in Nairobi due to extreme colds in Kinangop. But the daughter wouldn’t give up until she traced Kimathi’s daughter, Evalyne, who took Ms Kinyori, her daughter and a son to Mukami, and a friendship between the widow and Precious developed into a strong relationship.

They became so close that the young girl could spend her holidays with Mukami at her invitation.

When they explained the purpose of the first meeting, Mukami was amused, noting that it was the first time such a young girl had traced her to know more about the widow, Kimathi and Mau Mau.

That’s how they became the best of friends.

She remembers Mukami as a tough but caring woman who had a very good memory.

“In all visits, she reminded me that the government was yet to release her husband’s body for a decent burial. The burial of her husband was such an important issue in her life; a dream she never fulfilled,” said Precious, who couldn’t control her tears at this point.

Precious is currently composing a poem about Kimathi and his wife, which she hopes to recite during Saturday’s funeral.

Her mother said: “When she heard about Ms Mukami’s death, the first thing she recalled is that her friend who fondly called her ga cucu (my granddaughter) died before her wish was fulfilled."

“She taught me a lot about working hard, discipline, loving others and my country, and patriotism. She remains my hero even at death,” said Precious.