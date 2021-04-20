Night curfew
Curfew chaos: High-handed police not helping matters

By  Vincent Achuka  &  Bernard Mwinzi

  • A couple taking an infant to hospital said they had been held there for two hours.
  • Stay-at-home order was imposed on Nairobi to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Two nights of chaos, police high-handedness and utter disregard for the law. That would best sum up the Saturday and Sunday nights mayhem on the Thika superhighway, a key artery into and out of the capital city. 

