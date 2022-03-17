CUE threatens lawsuits in accreditation battle

The agency that regulates universities has threatened to take action against professional bodies pushing to approve academic courses, escalating the tussle over accreditation of degrees and diplomas.

Commission for University Education (CUE) Chairperson Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha termed as criminal the move by professional bodies to undermine court rulings and the law.

The Court of Appeal last year ruled that CUE is the only body mandated to regulate standards and accredit courses, in consultation with individual universities and possibly professional bodies.

It’s now emerging that, despite the ruling, some professional bodies are still seeking to accredit university courses.

“We’re not asleep. We’ll take action against bodies that usurp our mandate because their actions are criminal,” Prof Chacha said. “We’re not operating a clandestine system, and the law is very clear on persons or institutions that are in breach.”

The Universities Act levies a fine of up to Sh2 million or a maximum jail term of two years for persons who accredit and audit courses outside the CUE.

Unaccredited courses

The law further says that CUE may consult professional bodies and associations in its role of regulating courses and inspecting universities. Prof Chacha said CUE consults, and will continue to engage, the professional bodies on accreditation of courses.

He was reacting to comments attributed to Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) Chief Executive Officer Margaret Ogai that some of the engineering courses in universities are not accredited.

Ms Ogai made the comments while appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee on Thursday. She said it’s a waste of resources for students to take the unaccredited courses when they will not be accepted upon graduation.

Prof Chacha, however, said that both High Court and Court of Appeal rulings are clear and should be followed.

Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, Kenya Pharmacy and Poison Board, Nursing Council of Kenya, Kenya Nutritionists and Dieticians Institute and Public Health Officers and Technicians Council had unsuccessfully challenged sections of Universities Act in reference to CUE’s mandate.

Accreditation of courses

Prof Chacha said professional bodies should keep off universities but noted that they will always be consulted during accreditation of courses.

“Professional bodies should not come to the lecture halls. Let them wait for students upon graduation and test the professional competence of a graduate against a checklist,” he added.

The standoff risks forcing thousands of university graduates back to class for remedial courses after failing to secure practising certificates. The graduates may have to incur extra tuition costs, an unfair turn of events given that it was not the students’ fault in the first place.

ERB has refused to recognise some of the engineering specialisations offered by well-established institutions such as the University of Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Egerton University and Kenyatta University.

The universities regulator and the professional bodies had signed a memorandum of understanding to end the impasse, but the Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki termed the deal illegal.