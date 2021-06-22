Cuba says Abdala Covid vaccine has a 92pc efficacy

Covid-19 vaccine

The Cuban government says that results from the last-stage clinical trials confirm its three-shot Abdala vaccine has an efficacy of 92.28 per cent against Covid-19.

Photo credit: Munir Uz zaman | AFP
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Cuban government says that results from the last-stage clinical trials confirm its three-shot Abdala vaccine has an efficacy of 92.28 per cent against Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Why MPs will be broke like all of us

  2. PRIME Echesa took two white men to DP’s office, court told

  3. 'World's happiest country' seeks migrants

  4. Cuba says Abdala Covid vaccine 92pc effective

  5. Inside Aisha Jumwa dream team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.