CSs Kindiki, Kuria face censure motions for snubbing Senate

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Trade counterpart Moses Kuria are facing a censure motion at the Senate after skipping a session with the MPs.

The two CSs were to appear yesterday morning before senators to answer questions related to their dockets but gave the sitting a wide berth.

This is the second time the two ministers have snubbed the senators, although Prof Kindiki has appeared once before the House.

Reprimanding the two ministers, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi vowed to invoke Standing Order 51(d) to punish them.

The Speaker said Prof Kindiki wrote to the Senate informing MPs that he would not be present. However, the letter was found unsatisfactory and another letter was sent to Prof Kindiki’s office by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye informing him that he had to be present.

Despite that letter, said Mr Kingi, Prof Kindiki absconded the sitting, leaving the senators with no choice but to proceed with a motion of censure. Mr Kingi said Mr Kuria also put forward the same reasons for non-attendance.

Prof Kindiki was to respond to questions from Laikipia Senator John Kinyua on the state of security in Laikipia County and the wider North Rift region, with details on the criteria used to identify areas to conduct the ongoing security operation.

Mr Kinyua also wanted to know measures put in place to restore peace in the region. He had asked for information on the recruitment, deployment and remuneration of National Police Reservists in the region.

Mr Kinyua further wanted the CS to apprise the House of measures put in place to curb the abuse of Ketamine, an addictive drug popularly known as “Kete”, in the Mt Kenya region.

On his part, Mr Kuria was to respond to Marsabit Senator Mohamed Chute’s questions on the type and quantity of goods being imported by firms and individuals prequalified by the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC).

He also wanted the minister to state the procedure used by KNTC to identify and prequalify importers and how many were awarded the business, those currently importing goods, and the type and packaging of imported commodities in 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 financial years.