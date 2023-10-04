CS Tuya urges World Bank to align funding with government priorities

The government has urged the World Bank to restructure its county pollution management programmes so that funds are spent on the right projects.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Ms Soipan Tuya, said some donor funds were usually spent on programmes that were not in line with government priorities.

"One of the challenges we have been facing in this country is that we have donor funding in huge magnitude. But when it comes to putting a finger on how these donor funding are contributing to our core priorities in the nation, it is a big question,” said the CS.

She was speaking at the African Regional Meeting on e-waste management and persistent organic pollutants in Mombasa. However, the CS did not provide details on the exact programmes where there is a mismatch between donor and government priorities.

According to the CS, programmes should be aligned with key government agendas such as job creation and food security.

The government of Kenya is working with the World Bank to redesign and restructure some of the ongoing environmental projects and programmes that target e-waste management.

Ms Tuya said for the programmes to be successful, there must be a satisfactory framework, legal system and e-waste management unit in the ministry.

Statistically, the ministry estimates that Kenya is only able to recycle 1% of its e-waste.

Due to the lack of infrastructure to deal with mercury output from e-waste recycling in Kenya, the country is forced to ship the life-threatening chemicals to developed countries such as Europe.

Mercury, which is one of the hazardous e-waste in the country during the recycling process, is said to pose a great risk not only to human and animal life but also to the natural environment, causing health problems and genetic mutations.

“The magnitude of devastation that is created by waste by the climate crisis creates to us a situation where we have no luxury of time,” said Ms Tuya.

Kwale Woman Representative, Ms Fatuma Masito, said there is a need for the country to come up with more appropriate legislation that will help the country manage waste and provide a safe environment for all.