CS Raychelle Omamo in Addis at Ethiopia's invitation

Foreign Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo ethiopia

Foreign Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo arrives in Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport on September 2, 2021. She was received by Birtukan Ayano, Ethiopia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs. 

Photo credit: Courtesy | Ministry of Foreign Affairs

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Ethiopia on Thursday invited Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ms Raychelle Omamo, for a visit as it seeks to consolidate regional support amid two major crises.

