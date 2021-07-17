CS Mutahi Kagwe admits error in Covid-19 data

The government has admitted to having “issues with the number of Covid-19 patients recoveries reported in the past few days”, a few hours after Kilifi County raised concern over the number of patients the ministry announced on Friday.

According to the ministry’s data, Kilifi had 224 new cases, overtaking Nairobi to record the highest number of infections on Friday.

In Saturday’s update, Mr Mutahi Kagwe, the Health Cabinet secretary, said: “We have had some issues with the number of recoveries reported over the past few days but our team has now harmonised the data.”

In the same breath, the ministry said in a statement that the number of Covid-19 infections had increased by 723 raising the total confirmed cases to 192,435.

Of the new patients, Mr Kagwe said the youngest was a seven-month-old, while the oldest was 98. He said 678 were Kenyans and 45 foreigners, and 346 male and 377 female.

Following this analysis, the positivity rate stood at 10.5 per cent.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Nairobi led with 229 cases and was followed by Nyeri with 86, Kiambu 72, Mombasa 67, Busia 27, Nakuru 27, Siaya 26, Machakos 24, Uasin Gishu 24, Kericho 19, Bungoma 18, Nandi 12, Kajiado 11 and Nyandarua and Murang’a seven each.

Kwale, Migori, Kilifi, Homa Bay, Makueni and Taita Taveta had six new cases each, Laikipia, Garissa and Kisumu four each, Embu and Kirinyaga three each, Bomet, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi and Trans Nzoia two each, and Kakamega, Meru, Narok, Nyamira and Baringo on each.

CS Kagwe further reported six more deaths, but explained that they were all found after the audit of facility records in July, raising the death toll in Kenya to 3,760.

The recoveries tally rose by 1,139 to 181,682, he said, noting that the majority of the patients - 1,084 - were treated at home while 55 had been hospitalised.

Mr Kagwe further reported that 1,150 patients had been admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,346 others were under home-based isolation and care.

Some 130 patients, he said, were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 41 of them on ventilator support, 60 on supplemental oxygen and 29 patient under observation.

Another 254 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 235 of them in general wards and 19 in high dependency units.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

As of Saturday, a total of 1,618,356 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, among them 1,037,353 first doses and 581,003 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was at 56 percent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55), whereas the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.1 percent.

Among those who had received their second doses were 181,225 people aged 58 years and above, 106,100 health workers, 81,578 teachers, 46,214 security officers and 165,874 ungrouped individuals.