CS Mithika Linturi ordered to pay French investor Sh400,000

The High Court in Meru has ordered Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi to pay a French hotelier Sh400,000 for filing and later withdrawing a case seeking to block payment of an investor's Sh500 million arbitration award.

Senior Resident Magistrate Leah Juma ruled that Michael Dechauffour, the hotelier, had incurred costs in responding to Mr Linturi's complex petition, which he withdrew after being appointed a minister in William Ruto's government.

The former Meru senator approached the court in July 2022, seeking to restrain the Meru County government from paying the hotelier compensation for illegal eviction from a hotel owned by the devolved unit.

Meanwhile, the court issued an order compelling the then Meru Chief Financial Officer and Finance Executive to comply with the payment order within 30 days.

An arbitrator found Governor Kiraitu Murungi's administration liable for illegally evicting Mr Dechauffour's Leopard Rock Mico Limited, owners of Leopard Rock Lodge, from its hotel premises and ordered it to pay Sh445,022,388.28.

The December 19, 2019 judgment (Sh445,022,388.28) owed to Mr Dechauffour will attract interest at the rate of Sh2.2 million per month.

The hotelier, through lawyer Peter Wanyama, had protested that he continues to suffer losses due to non-payment of the amount, but a decision has been made.

But Mr Linturi, who was then contesting for the Meru gubernatorial seat, rushed to court to stop the payment, saying the move would hurt residents.

Mr Linturi claimed that the payment would amount to rewarding 'fraud, procurement malpractices and misappropriation' of public funds by county government officials.

He withdrew his petition some three months later.

When the matter was closed, Magistrate Thripsisa Cherere ordered Mr Linturi to agree with Mr Wanyama and the EACC lawyer on the costs he would pay them.

The hotelier demanded Sh700,000, while Mr Linturi argued that Sh20,000 was sufficient in the circumstances, saying the matter was a public interest litigation.

Ms Juma, the registrar, said the court took into account the nature, complexity and importance of the matter, the interests of the parties and the general conduct of the proceedings before fixing the costs.

"The case involved several respondents, making the matter therein complex to the extent that the applicant had to deal with all issues affecting each party to the suit. The bill is assessed at Sh422,600," she ruled.

The dispute arose in 2015 when the administration of Governor Peter Munya issued a notice of termination to Leopard Rock Mico Limited, which was not executed.

Another notice was issued by the Murungi administration in 2018 before the county government forcibly took over the lodge in March 2019, leading to the court case.