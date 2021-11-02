Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

CS Matiang’i orders security organs to give women extra protection during campaigns

Fred Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addressing administrators in Limuru on November 1, 2021.  

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed security officers to protect women from violence and harassment during campaigns.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.