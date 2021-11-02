CS Matiang’i orders security organs to give women extra protection during campaigns

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed security officers to protect women from violence and harassment during campaigns.

He asked all organs to ensure safety of female candidates and urged aspirants to exercise political maturity ahead of the 2022 polls.

“From the assistant chiefs to regional commissioners, our job is to provide security. Our intention as a government is to ensure the next elections are [more] stable than all previous polls. We’ll focus on the security of female candidates who have previously been victims of gender-based violence during the campaigns,” Dr Matiang’i said.

The CS said he has no role in the conduct of elections as he scoffed at accusations of partisanship by Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

The DP’s side has complained to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) about CSs accused of backing ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Dr Matiang’i said the Interior ministry cannot guide the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on how to do its work.

Security organ

“Our job is to work for all Kenyans and we have no role in the decision making of IEBC. It has its chairman, Mr Wafula Chebukati, and as a security organ, we can only supplement what they ask for during the elections. So ignore some of these things being peddled around,’’ he said.

Target of attacks

He was speaking in Limuru accompanied by Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who has also been a target of attacks by the DP’s camp. His remarks come a week after MPs allied to the DP’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party protested dabbling in politics.

MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Irungu Kang’ata (Muranga), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kihara) said the CSs could not be expected to be neutral to prepare for elections.

Dr Matiang’i said he won’t be distracted by people who have no agenda for the country. “I’m here to work for Kenyans so that we can bring government services closer to the people and I won’t be distracted by people who don’t know the agenda we have,’’ he said.

He spoke during the launch of construction of Limuru divisional police headquarters that was allocated Sh3O million by the national government.

Wrong decisions

Dr Kibicho warned residents not to be confused by people who want to mislead them in the run up to elections.

“I urge you not to be confused by some people and make the wrong decisions. People who have not accomplished anything and whose aim is to cause distraction and instability in the country,” he said.

Dr Kibicho said they were only doing what they had been assigned by President Kenyatta and they have no regret about it.

“I am a supporter of President Kenyatta who I work for. My DNA is Uhuru Kenyatta and I am not ready to engage busybodies who want to distract the work that we have been given by President Kenyatta to serve the public,’’ he added.

Limuru MP Peter Mwathi cautioned his constituents against being swayed by the political wave fronted by rival political parties.

He said they should rally behind President Kenyatta and they should follow the political direction he has shown them.

Mr Mwathi said during his tenure, President Kenyatta has developed the country and especially in Mount Kenya region and that they should not be influenced to vote for someone who will water down the achievements.