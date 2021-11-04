CS Matiang’i: No internet shutdowns during polls

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. 

Photo credit: File | Salaton Njau | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The government has pledged it will not shut down the internet during the General Election next year, despite noting a worrying trend of abuse and misuse of social media.

