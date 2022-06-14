CS Macharia responds to DP Ruto's claims on Kazi Mtaani

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has faulted Deputy President William Ruto’s misgivings over the Kazi Mtaani programme and its payments to the youth, saying the rates had never been reviewed as alleged by the DP.

According to CS Macharia, the youth who are participating in the programme, are paid Sh455 each daily while the supervisors earn Sh505 each as set in July 2020.

“The wages provided for working youth under the program are Sh455 per day for workers and Sh505 per day for supervisors. These payment rates were set at the start of Phase II in July 2020 and have not changed,” he said in a statement.

Deputy President William Ruto in an interview with NTV on Sunday had criticised the Kazi Mtaani initiative saying it is intended to hoodwink the youth ahead of the polls.

“The government is manipulating the young people. You have seen the Kazi Mtaani program they launched. It is insulting for the youth in the country when the government sabotaged the program of housing and value addition that would have given them a decent source of income. It has just been rolled out because we have an election coming up,”

DP Ruto had also accused some state officers of using the programme to steal funds from the government.

“You are paying the young people Sh1,000 to work and I hear these days they are paid I do not know Sh500 shillings meaning someone has already run with the other Sh500 shillings. It is embarrassing,” he added.

In his statement on Tuesday, Mr Macharia said Phase III of the initiative is intended to benefit 533,608 youth and it will cover all the 1,450 wards across the country.

“This means that Kazi Mtaani will be able to reach youth in our urban, peri-urban, and rural areas,” he said.

He also said the programme was to become even bigger.

“It is important to note also that while the program was promised Sh10 billion by His Excellency the President, Parliament only approved an additional Sh2.5 billion for this financial year. The activities of the program will therefore be covering three (3) months,” he said.

The government is seeking to attain a gender balance in the recruitment exercise and it also targets the persons who are living with disabilities.

Out of the total number of youth who participated in Phase II of the project, only 50 percent of them have expressed interest to participate in the third phase. CS Macharia said most of the young people who took part in the second phase had gotten better opportunities.

“The program continues to offer equal opportunities for both young men and women with a target of attaining 50/50 gender split in the working cohorts. The program also targets to reach persons living with disabilities as part of the working youth. In keeping with the spirit of creating public good, the youth will focus on peacebuilding and peace ambassadorship within our communities,” CS Macharia said.

In the second phase of Kazi Mtaani, the program was expanded for the FY 2020/21 and approved to recruit over 280,000 youth from across the country.

At the end of the financial year, following the opening of schools, the program was employing 278,736 youth1 from all the 47 counties, the CS said.