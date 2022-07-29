CS Kobia appoints new Institute of Human Resource Management boss

Public Service and gender Cabinet Secretary (CS) Margaret Kobia has appointed Mr Philip Dalmas Odero as the Chairperson of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) council.

He is taking over from, Mr Vincent Onyango, and will serve as chair of the council for three years.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred by regulation 14 (1) of the Human Resource Management professionals (Elections to the Council) regulation 2015 as read together with section 7(1)(a) of the Human Resource Management professionals Act, 2012, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Gender Senior Citizens affairs and special programmes appoints Philip Dalmas Odero to be the chairperson of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) council for a period of three years,” CS Kobia said in a gazette notice.

Mr Odero was elected IHRM council chair during elections conducted for the position of National Chairman and two council members in May this year.

In the same notice, the Ms Kobia also appointed Mr John Mutisya Mwanzia and Ms Beatrice Cherotich Bii as members of the IHRM council. The two are coming in as council representatives for Coast/Eastern and Rift Valley regions respectively.

Mandated to regulate the Human Resource (HR) profession in Kenya, enhance competencies, and support innovative and transformative HR practices and standards, the IHRM is a statutory professional body established under the Human Resource Management Professionals (HRMP) Act, No. 52 of 2012.

Mr Philip Dalmas Odero, new Chairperson of the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) council. Photo credit: Pool

On Thursday, July 28, the outgoing national chairperson Vincent Onyango handed over power to the incoming leadership.

Present at the assumption of office ceremony were Mr. John Mwanzia incoming council representative Coast/Eastern Region and Ms. Beatrice Cherotich Bii representing Rift Valley.

In his maiden speech, the incoming chairperson called for teamwork and commitment to enhance the existing partnerships with various stakeholders while pursuing new interests for the benefit of Members and the growth of the profession.