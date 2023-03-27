CS Kindiki assigns roles to new Interior CASs, subject to court case

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Monday assigned responsbilities to the three newly appointed chief administrative secretaries in his ministry, subject to the outcome of a court case against the appointments.

CS Kindiki, who also welcomed the new CASs, noted in a statement that the move was the sake of "effective delivery of services".

Mr Samuel Tunai was assigned the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration while Ms Millicent Omanga was assigned the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services.

Ms Omanga will be in charge of reformed in the Civil Registration Services (CRS), the National Registration Bureau (NRB) and the Department of Refugee Affairs (DRA).

Mr Mohamud Saleh, the third CAS in that ministry, was assigned the State Department for Correctional Services, in charge of reforms in the Kenya Prisons Service and the Borstal Institutions and the Probation Department.

The 3 CASs are among 50 who suffered a blow last Friday, when the High Court stopped them from assuming office pending determination of a suit against the move by President William Ruto.

According to the interim order given by Justice Hedwig Ongu’ndi, following a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Katiba Institute, the CASs are also barred from earning any salary, remuneration and any benefit.

The CASs were sworn-in last Thursday after the National Assembly failed to vet the nominees, citing the lack of constitutional authority to carry out the exercise.