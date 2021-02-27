CS James Macharia's board appointments raise eyebrows

Transport CS James Macharia

Transports Cabinet Secretary James Macharia during a briefing at Afya House in Nairobi on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya, May 6, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Lack of inclusion in State appointments continues to be an issue in Kenya, the general view being that only a few tribes are benefiting as marginalised ethnic groups are left out.

Most government job appointments in Kenya attract scrutiny, not for the qualifications of the individuals chosen, but for their ethnicity, and the latest ones by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia are no exception.

