CS, governors disagree on management of HIV cash

Governors and the Ministry of Health are headed for a clash following plans to consolidate funding for HIV/Aids programmes.

A draft memo by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe proposes the renaming of the National Aids Control Council (NACC) to National Strategic Health Programmes Authority, with an expanded mandate.

The move, Mr Kagwe says, will address problematic activities in line with devolution while controlling and managing three programmes for tuberculosis, HIV/Aids and malaria.

Other issues to be addressed would be donor health plans, including resource mobilisation and accountability, he says.

However, governors have told the minister to stop meddling in devolved health functions.

According to the Council of Governors, county governments are the custodians of devolved health functions – managing and coordinating HIV/Aids, TB, malaria and community health services.

Donor-funding

“These are mandates of county governments under the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution. Unilaterally allocating such functions to a national agency is unconstitutional, unless the allocation is agreed on between the two levels of government,” the Council of Governors says in a response to the CS.

“For efficient use of health resources as the country transitions from donor-funding, there is a need for coordination and consultation between the national and county governments to ensure legislation responds to issues facing devolution.”

The governors say the proposal disregards the Constitution’s functional assignment and structures for public services.

“NACC is one of the state corporations that needs critical review in unbundling functions. Attempts to establish NACC through the Kenya Aids Control Authority Bill, 2014 were unsuccessful,” says the memo signed by Council of Governors Health Committee chairman and Kisumu county boss Anyang Nyong’o.

He says the establishment of the authority as a state agency through an Executive Order issued under the State Corporations Act is of doubtful constitutional basis and has a high likelihood of being successfully challenged in court on the grounds of public participation.

“There are other legislations that address the regulation and management of these programmes that would have to be considered in a comprehensive and structured review,” Prof Nyong’o says in the memo.

Malaria

Governors add that the funding model analysis of HIV/Aids, TB and malaria concludes that the programmes are failing whereas data shows the strides the country has made in response to the three diseases.

The county bosses add that information on Sh25 billion savings and absorption of Sh20 billion from the reorganisation of NACC was given without justification of how the analysis was done.

“There are other legislations that manage the programmes, including the Public Financial Management Act, 2012, which has clear provisions on fiscal responsibility and on the management of donor funds,” the letter by the governors says.

“The proposed authority seeks to unconstitutionally limit the powers of county governments in this regard.”

It cites the HIV Prevention and Control Act, 2006 and the Public Health Act, Cap 242 for TB.

“The proposed authority inherently has procurement functions. These need to be clarified,” the letter goes on.

The governors say the establishment of the authority should be through an Act of Parliament as that would address their concerns while ensuring governance structures are well defined.

However, a civil society says it supports the formation of the authority, provided it is anchored in law and public participation is conducted.