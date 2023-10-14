CS Alfred Mutua entangled in Sh60m hotel shares row

A British investor has moved to court seeking to compel Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua to pay him Sh60 million for an alleged purchase of his shares in a posh hotel situated within Nairobi.

Mr Ubhi Ripthuman Singh said in a petition before the High Court that Dr Mutua purchased 15 shares of Brazilian Rodizio Ltd, which is situated in the Lavington area on October 6, last year but was yet to make the payment for the stake.

The money, according to the Briton, was to be deposited in a joint escrow account within 30 days after acquiring the shares.

Mr Singh said he wrote to Dr Mutua on June 28, this year demanding the fulfilment of his obligations and paying the Sh60 million.

“Consequently, the applicant has opted to institute civil proceedings for specific performance against the 1st respondent (Dr Mutua) who is now registered as a director and majority shareholder of the company,” he said.

Mr Singh says after being registered as a director and majority shareholder of the company, he has been sidelined in the management and daily affairs of the company despite being a co-director. Mr Singh has named Dr Mutua and a co-director Ms Emily Chebet Loroupe as respondents in the case.

Evidence tabled in court showed that he purchased 30 percent from Ms Loroupe in March 2021 for Sh30 million and later sold 15 shares to Dr Mutua making him the majority shareholder in the business.

He says they allegedly agreed that a meeting of the directors of the company would be convened to approve the transaction and thereafter, he would transfer his legal shares to Dr Mutua upon approval but no meeting has been held since then.

Mr Singh says he is apprehensive that in the event of any mismanagement of operations of the company, he will be exposed to liabilities to third parties and stakeholders.

The British citizen claims that he learned of several dealings and transactions in two bank accounts at NCBA opened in the name of the company, but which he never approved as a co-director and authorised signatory of the company.

Court documents stated that he has written to the two several times, requesting to be provided with copies of various company documents relating to the 2022/23 financial year but his requests have allegedly been ignored, despite being entitled to receive the same.

“In the circumstances, it has therefore become absolutely necessary and urgent to seek this court’s intervention in order to protect the applicant from being subjected to further prejudice by the respondents, pending the hearing and determination of the application herein inter-partes as well as the main suit,” he said.

He has sought from the court an order restraining Dr Mutua and Ms Loroupe from withdrawing, transferring, or dealing with money in the two bank accounts, pending suit determination.

Mr Singh wants the court to compel his co-directors to provide him with copies of the hotel’s audited accounts and income tax returns for last year and financial statements for 2022/23, income statements and cash flow statements, debtors and creditors report among others.