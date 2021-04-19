Crushed leg and long ward stay couldn’t dim his shine

Tamalaki Joseph Mfalme

Tamalaki Joseph Mfalme recuperates in hospital.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group 

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Tamalaki Joseph Mfalme wrote the KCPE exam from a ward at Nairobi Women’s Hospital.
  • He was the only candidate there and was in a room he describes as “uncomfortable”.

It was emergency resuscitation that brought him back to life. He had bled so much that his body was almost giving in. The trauma seemed too much for Tamalaki Joseph Mfalme’s 13-year-old body and he was on the verge of dying.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ‘Black beauty’? Thanks, but I prefer my looks unqualified

  2. Ewaso Ng’iro stares at grim reality of drying up

  3. Cuba gets new leader as last Castro retires

  4. Kibwana changes tune on law reforms

  5. Report: France was 'blind' to Rwanda genocide

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.