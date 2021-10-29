Criminal justice team are partners, not competitors, says DPP Haji

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has called for unity among partners in the criminal justice system, asserting that his duty is to the Constitution and the people of Kenya.

Mr Haji said that there are perceived personality clashes and differences in the interpretation of their mandates.

The role of each partner is important, he said, and the natural tension between them has recently been expressed in unhealthy hostility and undercutting.

He said some partners have overstepped their mandates, attempting to take the role of others and thus obstructing justice.

“I may fall, but I assure you the next DPP will come from among you. I assure you the next DPP, if I do fall, will come with more gusto to pick from where I have left,” said Mr Haji.

The DPP made the remarks at a National Council on the Administration of Justice event in Mombasa presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Even under pressure and a difference of opinion, Mr Haji said, dialogue, collegiality and goodwill should be encouraged.

Mr Haji added that the Constitution must be a safeguard against the worst impulses, noting that he will continue to serve Kenya.

“I have served in Somalia fighting Al-Shabaab. Nothing will cower me as much as I know I am serving my country,” he said.

He added that ties between partners in the justice system must be strengthened and bonds of trust forged.

“Progressing towards fully meeting the ideals of NCJA can be hard, it takes time. There will be hardships and setbacks. We must never forget that service to people is the reason we exist,” he said.