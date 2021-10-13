Covid vaccines are safe, expectant women say

Pregnant woman

Experts and the government are considering having pregnant women take the Covid-19 vaccine during their clinic visits, as the benefits seem to outweigh the risks.

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

Expectant women who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 are urging their colleagues to disregard the misinformation about the jabs.

