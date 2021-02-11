Covid-19 vaccine.
File | AFP

News

Prime

Covid-19 jabs to reach 16m Kenyans by 2023, Health ministry says

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Deploying the vaccine to cover a third of the population will take about 18 months, with the programme costing Sh34 billion.

  • Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, will pump in Sh20 billion as the government provides the rest.

It could take Kenya up to 2023 to vaccinate 16 million vulnerable citizens against Covid-19, a detailed Ministry of Health immunisation plan has revealed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia opposition presidential candidates seek truce

  2. Nigeria to unfreeze protesters' bank accounts

  3. Libya rescues over 1,500 migrants off coast in a week

  4. PRIME Nairobi’s ‘ganja babies’

  5. Watch: Nyachae's funeral service underway in Nairobi

    Simeon Nyachae

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.