Covid update: 911 new cases reported as 18 more succumb

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a media briefing at Afya House on April 2, 2021 where announced that the government has banned the importation of Covid-19 vaccines by private companies.

What you need to know:

  • Covid-19 death toll in the country has risen to 2,224 after 18 more fatalities were reported.
  • From latest recoveries, 420 are from home-based care  while 113 are from various health facilities.

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is at 15.1 % after 911 people tested positive from a sample of 6,045 in the last 24 hours.

