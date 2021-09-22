Kemsa chiefs on the spot over Sh7.8bn Covid scandal

Kembi Gitura

Former Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura. MPs have recommended that he, and the entire Kemsa board, be prosecuted over the Sh7.8 billion scandal.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

MPs have recommended the prosecution of former Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura and the entire board of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) over the Sh7.8 billion scandal.

