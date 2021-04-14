Kenya’s Covid-19 recoveries now surpass 100,000 mark

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen to 148,128 after 981 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases are from a sample size of 7,529 tested during the same period, bringing the cumulative tests conducted so far to 1,578,773.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country’s Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 13 per cent.

Of the cases announced on Wednesday, 961 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners, while 563 are male and 418 are female. The youngest is a seven-day-old infant while the oldest is 97 years old.

Twenty six deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 2,420. Three of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while 23 occurred on diverse dates in the last one month.

Over the same period, the number of recoveries rose to 100,245 after 665 patients tested negative for the virus.

Home-based care

According to CS Kagwe, 528 of the patients were under the home-based care programme while 137 had been admitted to various hospitals across the country.

Mr Kagwe also revealed that 1,623 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,565 patients are in home based isolation and care. Of these, 269 patients are in ICU, 47 — of whom are on ventilatory support — and 172 are on supplemental oxygen. Fifty patients are on observation.

Another 283 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 257 of them in general wards and 26 in high dependency units.

Nairobi county continues to lead in the number of new infections with 349 news cases, followed by Bungoma with 61, Turkana 55, Kiambu 49, Kisumu 46, Mombasa 46, Nakuru 41, Uasin Gishu 39, Meru 35, Busia 24, Kajiado 23, Siaya 20, Kilifi 19, Migori 17, Taita Taveta 17, Kitui 16, Kakamega 12, Machakos 12, Isiolo 11, Nandi 13 and Nyandarua 10.