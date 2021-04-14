Kenya’s Covid-19 recoveries now surpass 100,000 mark

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who on April 14, 2021 announced 981 new Covid-19 infected which were recorded within 24 hours.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections have risen to 148,128 after 981 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

