Mary Wanjiru
Syovata Ndambuki | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Covid opened my eyes to lucrative ‘mama mboga’ business, says high school teacher

By  SYOVATA NDAMBUKI

Growing up in Ngong, Kajiado County, Mary Wanjiru learnt the art of survival from her father. She would watch as he grew crops on leased parcels of land and sold the produce to cater for his family’s needs.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.