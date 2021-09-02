Kenya records 970 Covid cases, 612 more patients recover

Coronavirus infections in Kenya have Thursday risen by 970, raising the cumulative cases reported in the country so far to 237,851. The new cases are from a sample size of 7,940 tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is now at 12.2 per cent.

Of the new infections, 940 are Kenyans while 30 are foreigners, with 489 being males and 481 female.

The youngest is an eight-month-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

The cumulative tests conducted so far are 2,388,858.

In terms of distribution in counties, Nairobi has reported 305 new cases followed by Nyandarua with 99, Kiambu 68, Kajiado 52, Nakuru 49, Murang’a 30, Kericho 27, Uasin Gishu 24, Mombasa 23, Garissa 21, Laikipia 17, Embu 17, Nandi 16, Baringo 16, Elgeyo Marakwet 16, Samburu 15, Machakos 15, Lamu 14, Busia 12, Tana River 11, Kilifi 11, Kitui 11, Migori 11, Tharaka Nithi 10, Mandera 9, Narok 9, Vihiga 7, Nyamira 5, Kisumu 5, Siaya 5, Bomet 4, Makueni 4, Kakamega 4, Marsabit 4, Turkana 4, Bungoma 4, Kirinyaga 4, Kwale 3, Meru 3, Trans Nzoia 2, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1, Nyeri 1 and Kisii 1.

According to the Ministry of Health, 612 more patients have recovered from the disease, with 502 being from the home-based care while 110 are from hospitals.

Total recoveries now stand at 224,882 of whom 182,233 are from the home-based care programme while 42,649 are from various health facilities countrywide.

During the same period, seven deaths were recorded, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on August 31, 2021. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 4,746.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also noted that 1,874 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide while 5,379 are under the home-based isolation and care programme. There are 143 patients in ICU, 98 of whom are on ventilatory support and 39 on supplemental oxygen. Six patients are under observation.

Another 757 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 684 of them being in general wards and 73 in HDU.

Mr Kagwe further noted that a total of 2,807,945 vaccine doses had been administered across the country as of Wednesday.