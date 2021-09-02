Kenya records 970 Covid cases, 612 more patients recover

Hawker selling masks

A hawker selling face masks. Coronavirus infections in Kenya have on September 2, 2021 risen by 970.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Coronavirus infections in Kenya have Thursday risen by 970, raising the cumulative cases reported in the country so far to 237,851. The new cases are from a sample size of 7,940 tested in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate is now at 12.2 per cent.

