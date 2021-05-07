Covid in Kenya: Counties with slow uptake to return vaccines

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses a press conference during the opening of a high dependency maternity and new born unit at the Othaya-KNH hospital annex in Nyeri County on May 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Irene Mugo  &  Amina Wako

  • The ministry also announced that the country’s positivity rate stood at 6.3 per cent but warned that “we are not out of the woods yet”.

The Ministry of Health will recall vaccines from counties with a slow uptake and redistribute them to prevent expiry and wastage.

