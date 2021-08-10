Cuban doctors in Kenya
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Exodus of doctors: Covid cuts foreign physicians by half

logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale  &  Vitalis Kimutai

What you need to know:

  • Tenwek Hospital, which provides primary healthcare to 600,000 people, is one of the affected institutions.
  • KMPDC data shows there are 173 Indian doctors practising n Kenya, most of whom work at Mediheal Diagnostic and Fertility Centre.


Mission hospitals that offer essential services to the most vulnerable in the community have, for the past year, dealt with staff shortages, following the exit of foreign doctors due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.