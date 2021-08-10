Exodus of doctors: Covid cuts foreign physicians by half

Mission hospitals that offer essential services to the most vulnerable in the community have, for the past year, dealt with staff shortages, following the exit of foreign doctors due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The doctors, most of whom are volunteers in some of the top institutions in the country such as Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County, AIC Kijabe Hospital, Ampath Brase Clinic, PCEA Chogoria Clinic and AIC Cure International Hospital, left for their countries at the onset of the pandemic.

As per the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council’s (KMPDC) 2021 breakdown of the nationalities of foreign doctors, there are 651 foreign doctors licensed to practise in Kenya, a significant drop from the 1,019 recorded in 2019.

The number of American doctors, who top the list of foreign doctors in the country, has gone from 358 to only 173 doctors.

The US has reported 36 million cases of Covid-19 so far and has recalled retired health workers back to work, to help the overwhelmed health care force.

American doctors

One of the hospitals affected by the drop in American doctors is Tenwek, in Bomet County, which has a 361-bed capacity and provides primary healthcare to 600,000 people.

It is a referral hospital catering for patients from across the country and also from the neighbouring countries of Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Congo.

Tenwek, which is sponsored by the African Gospel Church in collaboration with the World Gospel Mission, is served by mostly American doctors and has been affected by the drop in foreign doctors who specialise in open heart surgery.

This Level 6(b) — teaching and referral mission — hospital, whose wards range from six to 17 beds each, has had to learn to cope with the drop in doctors.

The CEO, Mr Shem Tangus, said things are starting to look up and the hospital is working on the backlog of cases, which are now being handled on priority basis at the hospital.

“Things are beginning to get to normal as the world opens up in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. Initially things were at a standstill as most of our specialists were caught up outside the country and could not travel," said Mr Tangus.

The most affected units in the hospital were medical and surgical since they require specialised doctors, but in the past one month, things have turned around, with flights allowed into and out of the country.

"On average we have 10 doctors from various disciplines who are visiting for between two and six months. We are now operating at full capacity" said Mr Tangus.

"When Covid-19 broke out, we were at a standstill and could only offer basic care to some patients who required specialised treatment but could not get it due to lack of doctors. We could not even hire locally as either we could not afford it as an institution as we depend a lot on volunteer specialists, or that cadre (of specialists) was simply not available," Mr Tangus told the Nation.

India, which had the second highest number of licensed foreign doctors in the country has, however, remained stagnant with 173 doctors, most of whom worked at Mediheal Diagnostic and Fertility Centre.

Also constant is the number of Cuban doctors who are hired on a government-to-government agreement where Kenya flew in about 100 doctors – 47 specialists and 53 family physicians – in 2018 as part of efforts to address human resource challenges that have rocked the public health sector since independence.