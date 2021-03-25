Covid claims 26 more lives as 1,463 new cases are reported

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing the media after President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off Covid-19 vaccines destined for other parts of the country from Kitengela depot on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The latest cases of infection are from 8,976 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
  • Virus has claimed 26 more lives in the country in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health has reported 1,463 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya with the latest cases being from 8,976 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Uhuru locks down 5 counties

  2. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  3. Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

  4. Egypt train crash kills 32

  5. Covid-19 in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

    President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.