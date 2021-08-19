Covid cases rise to 225,663 with 1,263 new infections

Covid-19 vaccine

A man receives the Covid-19 vaccine. The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya has on August 19, 2021 risen to 225,663.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya has risen to 225,663 after 1,263 more people Thursday tested positive for the virus after testing a sample size of 8,680.

