Covid cases rise to 225,663 with 1,263 new infections

The number of Covid-19 infections in Kenya has risen to 225,663 after 1,263 more people Thursday tested positive for the virus after testing a sample size of 8,680.

The positivity rate stood at 14.6 per cent, a drop from 15.3 per cent on Wednesday. From the cases, 1,234 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners, 640 being male while 623 are female. The youngest new patient is an eight-day-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

Nairobi still leads in the number of new infections with 272 cases, followed by Kiambu with 122, Makueni 80, Nyeri 76, Kitui 66, Nakuru 66, Machakos 53, Nyandarua 45, Embu 40, Mombasa 36, Murang’a 34, Marsabit 33, Kirinyaga 31, Kilifi 30, Uasin Gishu 30, Kajiado 30, Kericho 27, Nandi 25, Garissa 25, Lamu 20, Baringo 15, Busia 15, Nyamira 13, Laikipia 13, Kakamega 10, Siaya 10, Kisii 11, Narok 6, Homa Bay 5, Tana River 5, Bungoma 4, Mandera 3, Kisumu 2, Meru 2, West Pokot 2, Bomet 2, Taita Taveta 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Wajir 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 719 more patients have recovered from the disease, 607 from the home-based isolation and care programme and 112 from various hospitals countrywide. This brings the total recoveries to 208,169, of whom 167,484 are from home-based care while 40,685 are from various health facilities.

Deaths

Another 26 patients have succumbed to the disease, all being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,404.

The CS further noted that 1,982 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 9,845 are under the home-based isolation programme. There are 146 patients in intensive care units, 79 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 782 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 720 of them being in general wards and 62 in high dependency units.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,221,704 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses were 1,454,102 while second doses were 767,602. The uptake of the second dose is at 52.8 per cent and the proportion of fully vaccinated adults is 2.8 per cent.