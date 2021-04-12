Covid-19: Twenty succumb to virus as 486 test positive

Kenya's Covid-19 infections increased to 146,156 after 486 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The new cases were from a sample size of 2, 989, bringing the cumulative tests conducted in the country to 1, 564, 827. Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 16.3 percent.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Health, the new cases comprise 457 Kenyans and 29 foreigners. Among the new cases are 293 males and 193 females. In terms of age the youngest case is four months old while the oldest 94 years old.

Meanwhile, 115 recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 99,210.

According to the Ministry of Health, 61 of the new recoveries came from various health facilities, while 54 came from home-based and isolation cre.

At the same time, the total number of fatalities rose to 2,368 after 20 deaths were reported.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe explained that two deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, five in the last one month, while 13 were late reports found during the audit.

There are currently 1,645 patients admitted to various health facilities throughout the country, with 6,063 patients on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Of those hospitalised, 248 of them are under intensive care. Of those in ICU, 48 were on ventilatory support, 169 on supplemental oxygen and 31 under observation.

Another 277 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 256 of them in general wards and 21 in high dependency units.

In terms of case distribution per county, Nairobi remained in the lead with 349 new infections followed by Kiambu 21, U12, Uasin Gishu 21, Mombasa 17, Kilifi 16, Kajiado 14, Machakos and Nakuru 11.

Others include Kwale 5, Kericho 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2 and Nyeri 2. Mandera, Murang’a, Samburu, Siaya, Kisumu, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Bomet, Busia and Elgeyo Marakwet each had one new infection.