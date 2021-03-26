Covid-19: Take the vaccine, health workers urged

The health professional associations have urged health workers in the country to take the Covid-19 jab. In a statement, issued on Friday in Nairobi, the association raised a red flag over the hesitancy by the health workers to go for vaccination.

The associations observed that as frontline workers, their vaccination would boost the fight against covid-19.

At the same time, the associations said the vaccination of health workers would boost the confidence of the public to follow suit.

The association further observed that, so far, more than 60 health workers have succumbed to the disease as the number of infections rise by the day.

"For the sake of safeguarding our healthcare system that is under siege owing to the pandemic, we urge our health workers to go for vaccination," said the statement.

Added the statement: "There are real danger healthcare workers who continue to work under extreme pressure, working long hours and experiencing high levels of stress."

The officials encouraged the health workers to get vaccinated saying "so far it is the greatest tool against the disease and the success of the vaccination rollout will depend on the agility of the healthcare workers. Without your sacrifice and effort, it will be impossible to get the vaccine to the remotest locations in this country."

"The vaccine is being offered voluntarily and is not mandatory but we encourage our members to take it for the sake for the sake of their health and wellbeing, and that of their patients and the health system they work in."

The officials assured the health workers of the vaccine safety as it had passed through the World Health Organisation (WHO) safety and efficacy standards.

The associations urged the Ministry of Health to strengthen the surveillance and monitoring of post-vaccination side effects and guarantee medical attention if the need arises.

They also cautioned against the commercialisation of vaccines by unscrupulous individuals making them out of reach to the public.

"As professional associations, we're willing to partner with the Ministry of Health to safeguard the interests of the healthcare workers and general public to ensure that the resources allocated to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine are accountable," said the professionals.

The statement was signed by Mr Alfred Obengo, President National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK), Mr Albert Taiti, National chairperson Kenya Clinical Officers Association (KCOA), Dr Were Onyino, President Kenya Medical Association (KMA), Dr Louis Machogu, President Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), Mr Eric Gichane, secretary-general Kenya Pharmaceutical Association.