Covid-19: Take the vaccine, health workers urged

Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse administers the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Kakamega. The Ministry of Health has revealed that Kenya expects to receive a second batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

The health professional associations have urged health workers in the country to take the Covid-19 jab. In a statement, issued on Friday in Nairobi, the association raised a red flag over the hesitancy by the health workers to go for vaccination.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MCK wrangles: Fresh twist in Tabitha Mutemi case

  2. Human error could be behind Suez Canal blockage

  3. 1,152 more contract Covid-19

  4. Kenyans abroad share vaccination experiences

  5. US military offers to help in blocked Suez Canal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.