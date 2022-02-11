Covid-19 renders a third of Kenyans homeless

More than a third of Kenyans are defaulting on paying rent since the outbreak of Covid-19 nearly two years ago, in what could be the most striking indicator of the sinking of millions of people into poverty.

A comprehensive report launched by the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) yesterday gives insights into the ongoing plight of Kenyans during the pandemic that has upended livelihoods since it was first announced in the country in March 2020.

The Kenya Economic Report 2021 by Kippra shows while only 6.6 percent of Kenyans could not afford to pay rent before the outbreak of the pandemic, this number has jumped more than five times to 37.5 percent during the pandemic.

Kippra is a critical public policy think-tank domiciled at the National Treasury under the State Department of Planning. Formed in 1997, its extensive research is used by Treasury and other public institutions to inform public policy, and it draws its mandate from Kippra Act, 2006.

The report shows that 6.2 million Kenyans have fallen into poverty amid mass job losses and salary cuts that have left households struggling to pay for basic needs such as rent, food and other utilities in the single largest slide into poverty in Kenya’s history.

Covid-19 pandemic

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 45.8 per cent of households paid rent on the agreed date with the landlord. Following the pandemic, about 30.8 percent of households,” says the report.

To underline the severity of the mass slide into poverty, the inability to pay rent comes even as 72.8 percent of Kenyans pay rent of just Sh5,000 a month, while just 3.6 percent pay above Sh10,000.

Vihiga County recorded the highest rate of rent defaults, with 61.9 per cent of its residents unable to clear their rent arrears, followed by Meru and Murang’a at 61.3 percent and 57.9 percent respectively.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has further reversed the gains made in poverty reduction in the last two decades by pushing about 6.2 million Kenyans to poverty,” said the report.

At the same time, the report shows households were also hit with inability to sufficiently meet their food needs, and households across the country face food shortage.

“The households that had access to food stocks showed that those in medium to high potential areas had the highest proportion, having food stocks that would last up to less than a week, implying that food poverty is a challenge and households across all counties are vulnerable,” it said.

It said households are coping by reducing their spending on non-food expenses to get money for food, thus sacrificing other necessities such as healthcare.

A Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) survey that covered the effect of the pandemic on households during the second wave showed 21.9 per cent of Kenyans had no food stocks even as 77.6 per cent of households complained that food prices had significantly risen due to food supply hitches that followed movement restrictions.

Meanwhile, Kippra also notes that the pandemic rendered 15.2 per cent of Kenyans population unable to access medical treatment, underlining the far-reaching effects of the disease across all crucial sectors.

Of those that could not get medical help, 20.8 per cent lacked money for health services, and 17.1 per cent were affected by lack of staff at health facilities whose capacities have been stretched by the pandemic.

It adds that 13.5 per cent could not get treatment due to limited medical supplies at health facilities, while 2.5 per cent were turned away at medical centres because they were full.

Natural disasters

The report has earmarked continued spread of Covid-19 infections, natural disasters such as drought and floods, a heavy debt burden and political tensions ahead of the August General Election as key threats to the growth of the economy this year.

Conversely, it has singled out an accelerated rollout of vaccines as a major opportunity to boost economic growth this year as it would enable the government to lift the remaining Covid-19 containment measures that continue to limit trade.

“This is expected to have implications on economic activities in the medium-term as depicted by a contraction of 0.3 per cent in 2020 with an improved growth of 5.2 per cent by 2023,” it said.

Kippra has recommended the government and private sector to enhance the local production capacity of manufacturing firms and small businesses, including exploiting opportunities afforded by the pandemic, such as local making of hospital beds and ventilators, reagents and masks.

To boost agriculture, which contributes to about a third of the gross domestic product (GDP), it has recommended the government to increase annual budgetary allocation to the sector whose funding has been steadily decreasing as a share of the budget.