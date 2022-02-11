High-rise apartments in Pipeline Estate, Embakasi South Constituency.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Covid-19 renders a third of Kenyans homeless

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

More than a third of Kenyans are defaulting on paying rent since the outbreak of Covid-19 nearly two years ago, in what could be the most striking indicator of the sinking of millions of people into poverty.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.