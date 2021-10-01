Covid-19: Only 3.4pc of Kenyans are fully vaccinated

Only 3.4 per cent of Kenyans are fully vaccinated, even as the government announced that Pfizer jabs will be administered starting next week.

The government will start vaccinating Kenyans with the US-made vaccines after it was confirmed that 2.2 million syringes required for the exercise will arrive on Saturday.

Kenya received 1,005,600 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US government in September, but could not utilise them because due to lack of special syringes.

The administration of the one million Pfizer vaccine doses already in the country, which was a donation from the US government, had been delayed for lack of specialised dead space syringes that are suitable in the inoculation of those seeking to receive the vaccine type. https://t.co/B04BgUtLuv — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 1, 2021

As of Thursday, a total of 3,811,136 vaccines had been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses were 2,897,007 while second jabs were 914,129. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.6 per cent.

On Friday, Kenya recorded 291 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 6,501 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate rose to 4.5 per cent from 4.2 per cent the previous day.

Total confirmed cases now stand at 249,725 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,562,723.

The new infections were distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 80, Makueni 36, Murang’a 25, Nakuru 18, Meru 13, Kisii 13, Uasin Gishu 9, Marsabit 8, Machakos 7, Kericho 6, Busia 6, Laikipia 6, Turkana 5, Bungoma 5, Garissa 5, Kirinyaga 4, Mombasa 4, Narok 4, Nyeri 4, Siaya 4, Kajiado 3, Kiambu 3, Nandi 3, Kitui 3, Embu 2, Baringo 2, Kakamega 2, Lamu 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1, Kisumu 1, Kilifi 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1 and Tana River 1.

According to a statement signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 308 patients have recovered from the disease, with total recoveries now at 241,828.

During the same period, five deaths were reported, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits for the month of September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,128.