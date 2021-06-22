Covid-19: Number of critical care patients Kenya jumps to 273

  • In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 204 of these patients were on ventilator support, 51 on supplemental oxygen and 18 patients under observation.

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care on Tuesday jumped from the 103 recorded the previous day to 273, the Health ministry said in its daily update on the pandemic in Kenya.

