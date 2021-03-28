Covid-19: Ministry of Health reports 2,008 new cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the media in Nairobi on March 4, 2021, following the dispatch of Covid-19 vaccines from the Kitengela depot to counties.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From the cases 1,954 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners.
  • Males account for 1,090 of these cases while 918 are females.

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that 2,008 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 11,360 tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed infections to 128,178 with a positivity rate of 17.7 per cent.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The secret plot to cut Raila down to size

  2. Homeboyz Radio sacks Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme

  3. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  4. PRIME We got the Covid-19 jab, this is how we feel

  5. When matters of heart cloud mind: Case of Prof Kaloki

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.