Covid-19: Ministry of Health reports 2,008 new cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addresses the media in Nairobi on March 4, 2021, following the dispatch of Covid-19 vaccines from the Kitengela depot to counties.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • From the cases 1,954 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners.
  • Males account for 1,090 of these cases while 918 are females.

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that 2,008 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 11,360 tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed infections to 128,178 with a positivity rate of 17.7 per cent.

