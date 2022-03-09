Covid-19 may cause changes to the brain, study reveals

Coronavirus

A colorized scanning electron micrograph of a dying cell infected with the coronavirus, with virus particles in red.

Photo credit: Courtesy | National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors noticed a sudden loss of smell and taste in their patients.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.