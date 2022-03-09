Covid-19 may cause changes to the brain, study reveals

Since the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors noticed a sudden loss of smell and taste in their patients.

After recovering from the virus, many patients failed to regain their sense of smell and taste right away but eventually did.

A study published on Monday in Nature explains further the loss of smell and taste, with researchers saying some parts of the human brain might shrink in people who had Covid-19.

Scientists found greater tissue damage and shrinkage even in the brain of those who had mild Covid-19.

Researchers from the University of Oxford, University College London, Imperial College London, and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that Covid-19 reduces grey matter thickness in parts of the brain associated with smell and memory.

The researchers consider the findings important because this is the first study of the disease's potential impact on the brain based on scans taken before and after participants contracted the virus.

In the UK Biobank study, researchers focused on 401 people aged between 51 and 81 who had tested positive for Covid-19.

They were invited back for a second brain scan, which they received an average of about five months after contracting the coronavirus.

The majority of the participants had mild Covid-19 and only 15 of them were hospitalised.

Most brain-related studies in this field have focused on those with moderate to severe Covid-19.

Gwenaëlle Douaud, an associate professor at the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Oxford and the paper's lead author, noted that the excess loss of brain volume she and her colleagues observed in brain scans of hundreds of British individuals was equivalent to at least one extra year of normal aging.

"It is brain damage, but it is possible that it is reversible. But it is still relatively scary because it was in mildly infected people," she said.

It's unclear yet whether these effects are permanent or will improve with time or what they could mean for overall brain health or function.

"We need to bear in mind that the brain is really plastic – by that we mean it can heal itself – so there is a really good chance that, over time, the harmful effects of infection will ease."

The overall brain volume in people with Covid-19 declined by an extra 0.3 percent over those without the disease.

The most significant loss of grey matter was in the olfactory areas, but it is unclear whether the virus directly attacks this region or cells simply die off through lack of use after people with Covid-19 lose their sense of smell.

Dr Avindra Nath, clinical director at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the NIH, said these findings "have long-term implications, since we would be concerned about the possibility of similar cognitive dysfunction in a large population worldwide".