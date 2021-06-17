Covid-19 Kisumu
Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Lake region faces lockdown to contain Covid-19 spread

By  Vincent Achuka

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Some of the proposed recommendations include a cessation of movement into and out of the affected areas and increasing curfew hours.
  • Recommendations, which could be effected in the next few days, have been given to the President.

The government is mulling enhancing containment measures in the nine counties witnessing a spike in the transmission of Covid-19 in Western Kenya and Nyanza, including stopping all entry or exit in the affected areas.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.