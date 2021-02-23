Covid-19 kills 10 more in Kenya as cases reach 104,500

Covid-19 testing in Ruaraka

A woman and her infant wait to be tested for Covid-19 at a testing site in Ruaraka, Nairobi, on May 28, 2020. 

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Amina Wako

Over the last few days, the country has recorded at least four deaths daily, renewing concerns about the management of the disease.

Covid-19 has killed 10 more patients in Kenya, raising the death toll to 1,837.

