Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 249,772 people in a day

Austin Joshua receives the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Metropolitan Hospital, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Amina Wako

The Ministry of Health has for the first time vaccinated 249,772 people in a day, CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Friday.

