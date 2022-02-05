Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 249,772 people in a day

The Ministry of Health has for the first time vaccinated 249,772 people in a day, CS Mutahi Kagwe announced on Friday.

According to the CS this was achieved following mass vaccination that was launched on Thursday.

Currently, 13,134,929 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,773,782 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 6,014,919. Another 169,910 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 176,318 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.6 percent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 22.1 percent.

On Friday, 158 people tested positive for the disease with a positivity rate of 2.3 percent from a sample size of 6,899 tested.

Of the new cases, 143 were Kenyans while 15 were foreigners. In terms of gender, 88 were male while 70 were female. The youngest was a five month-old infant while the oldest was 100 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 321,922 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,247,589.

The new infections are distributed in counties as follows; Kitui 73, Nairobi 20, Trans Nzoia 12, Nakuru 7, Machakos 6, Mombasa 6, Nyamira 4, Nyandarua 3, Uasin Gishu 3, West Pokot 2, Bungoma 2, Kilifi 2, Kwale 2, Laikipia 2, Nandi 2, Siaya 2, Turkana 1, Kisumu 1, Busia 1, Marsabit 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Homa Bay 1 and Kakamega 1.

The CS further announced 46 patients had recovered from the disease, 37 were from the home-based isolation and care programme while nine were from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 295,580 of whom 243,021 are from the home-based care and isolation programme, while 52,559 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The cumulative fatalities remain 5,604 as no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 352 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,028 are under the home-based isolation and care programme. Nine patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, and all of them are on ventilatory support.