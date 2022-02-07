Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 150,632 as 55 test positive

In the last 24 hours, 55 people people tested positive for Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent from a sample size of 3,216 tested.

Of the new infections, 37 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners. 34 are males and 21 are females.

The youngest is a six-month-old child while the oldest is 92 years.

Total confirmed positive cases in Kenya now stands at 322,151 with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,261,313.

Of the new cases, Nairobi has 47, Nyeri 3, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 1, Kisii 1 and Laikipia 1.

According to an update by the Ministry of Health on Monday February 7, 137 patients recovered from the disease within the 24 hours preceding the update.

Total recoveries now stand at 296,108 of whom 243,493 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,615 are from various health facilities countrywide.

It was good news as no death was reported in the last 24 hours thus the cumulative fatalities remaining at 5,621.

242 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,619 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Eight patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), seven of them on ventilatory support.

Another 58 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 56 of them are in the general wards while two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

So far, 13,782,963 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,965,069 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 6,338,847. Another 285,456 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 193,591 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 150,632 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 83,833.