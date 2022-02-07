Covid-19: Kenya vaccinates 150,632 as 55 test positive

By  Amina Wako

In the last 24 hours, 55 people people tested positive for Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 1.7 percent from a sample size of 3,216 tested.

