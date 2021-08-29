Covid-19: Kenya’s positive cases hit 234,952 with 363 new infections

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Joel Odidi

Nation Media Group

Kenya has reported 363 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,594 tested in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the country’s positivity rate is now 7.9 per cent.

