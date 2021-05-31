Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 88 to 170,735

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya rose by 88 to 170,735 on Monday, following the analysis of 1,668 samples within a day.

The new infections resulted in a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent, the Health ministry said, adding that the country had conducted at least 1,811,558 tests since the pandemic struck in March 202,

Of the new patients, 87 were Kenyans and one a foreigner, 56 male and 32 female, the youngest six years old and the oldest 84 years.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Nairobi County led with 30 new cases and was followed by Nandi with 10, Turkana seven, Kericho six, Mombasa five, Kirinyaga four, Kakamega, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu three each, Garissa, Kajiado, Nakuru, Siaya and Kisumu two each, and Kisii, Laikipia, Machakos, Bungoma, Meru, Migori and West Pokot one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, in his statement to newsrooms, further reported 15 new deaths, all of them late death reports after the audit of facility records in April. The death toll rose to 3,172.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

CS Kagwe also announced that 71 more people had recovered from the disease, 64 of them under home-based isolation and care and seven were in the hospital, raising the number of recoveries to 116,847.

As of Monday, 1,237 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,661 were being treated at home.

Of those in the hospital, 93 were in intensive care units (ICU), 21 were on ventilator support, 55 on supplemental oxygen and 17 under observation.

Another 87 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 81 of them in general wards and six in high dependency units (HDU).

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

In terms of vaccination, a total of 969,489 persons had taken the jab as of Monday, among them 294,245 people aged 58 years and above, 165,513 health workers, 152,387 teachers, and 82,007 security officers.