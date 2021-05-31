Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 88 to 170,735

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe takes questions at Afya House in Nairobi on May 27, 2021, during a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.
 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
  • As of Monday, 1,237 patients had been hospitalised countrywide while 4,661 were being treated at home.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya rose by 88 to 170,735 on Monday, following the analysis of 1,668 samples within a day.

