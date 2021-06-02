Covid-19: Kenya's confirmed cases rise by 142

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe takes questions at Afya House in Nairobi on May 27, 2021, during a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya.
 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 171,226 after 142 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours.

