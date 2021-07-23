Covid-19: Kenya's cases rise by 787 to nearly 196,000

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in Kenya Friday increased by 787 to 195,898, the Health ministry announced, saying the positivity rate stood at 11.4 percent.

This followed the analysis of 6,892 samples within 24 hours, raising the number of tests carried out so far to 2,081,502. The positivity rate declined from the 13.7 percent reported on Thursday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was a day old and the oldest 97 years. Kenyans numbered 750 and foreigners 37 whereas 425 were male and 362 female.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

Nairobi County led with 338 new cases and was followed by Mombasa with 60, Kiambu 59, Kilifi and Nandi 36 each, Nakuru 32, Uasin Gishu 29, Siaya 25, Machakos 24, Busia 20, Kajiado 16, Murang’a 15, and Kericho and Garissa 10 each.

Bungoma followed with eight new infections, Kakamega and Nyandarua seven each, Embu six, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Vihiga five each, Kisii and Kitui four each, Bomet, Meru and Makueni three each, Baringo, Isiolo, Laikipia and Narok two each, and Nyeri , Taita Taveta, Kwale and Trans Nzoia one each.

In a statement to media houses, CS Kagwe further announced 12 more deaths, one in the last 24 hours while 11 after an audit of facility records in July, raising the death toll in Kenya to 3,838.

The CS also reported that another 424 patients had recovered from the disease, 293 of them under home-based isolation and care and 131 in hospitals across the country, raising the total to 184,885.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By Friday, CS Kagwe said, 1,259 patients had been hospitalised across the country while 3,758 had been registered under the home-based isolated and care programme.

Of those in hospital, 158 were in intensive care units — 33 of them on ventilator support, 73 on supplemental oxygen and 52 under observation.

Another 373 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 337 of them being in general wards and 36 in high dependency units.

By Friday, 1,661,560 vaccine doses had been administered across the country. People who had received the first dose numbered 1,044,638 while those who had received their second doses numbered 616,922.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 59.1 per cent, with the majority of the recipients being male (55 per cent). The proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.3 per cent.

Among those who had received their second doses were 192,784 people aged 58 years and above, 110,004 health workers, 88,185 teachers, 48,872 security officers and 177,077 ungrouped individuals.