Covid-19: Kenya reports 788 new cases, 28 deaths

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse in Nairobi prepares to administer the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Kenya's Covid-19 infections rose by 1,166 on August 24, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Kenya has reported 788 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,690 tested in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the country’s positivity rate is now 11.8 per cent.

