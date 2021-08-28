Covid-19: Kenya reports 788 new cases, 28 deaths

Kenya has reported 788 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 6,690 tested in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the country’s positivity rate is now 11.8 per cent.

Of the cases 768 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution, 399 were female while 389 were male. The youngest is a 14-day-old infant while the oldest is 110 years old. Total confirmed positive cases are now 234,589 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,358,930.

Nairobi County continues to lead in the number of new infections with 163 cases in the last 24 hours. The city was followed by Kiambu 96, Nakuru 73, Nyeri 40, Kirinyaga 33, Murang’a 32, Kajiado 30, Makueni 30, Baringo 28, Kitui 27, Garissa 27, Kericho 22, Kilifi 19, Nyandarua 17, Isiolo 15, Trans Nzoia 13, Migori 11, Mombasa 11, Machakos 10, Bomet 8, Siaya 8, Kisumu 8, Laikipia 7, Embu 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Busia 6, Lamu 6, Samburu 5, Tana River 5, Marsabit 4, Homa Bay 4, Kisii 3, Meru 3, Narok 3, Kakamega 2, Wajir 2, Kwale 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Tharaka-Nithi 1.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported that 1,478 patients have recovered from the disease with 1,386 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 92 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 219,706 of whom 177,735 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 41,971 are from various health facilities.

The CS further said that 28 patients had succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,694.

According to the CS, 1,959 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 7,442 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. Another 162 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 114 on ventilatory support while 37 are on supplemental oxygen. Eleven patients are under observation.

Another 765 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 713 of them in general wards and 52 in High Dependency Units.

According to the Health ministry, as of Friday, a total of 2,726,932 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 1,925,446 while second doses were 801,486.