Covid-19: Kenya reports 745 new cases, 30 deaths

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 212,573 after 745 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours from a sample of 6,209 tests conducted.

The positivity rate dropped to 12 per cent from the 12.3 per cent the day before, while the number of tests conducted so far has risen to 2,197,015.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the youngest new patient was a seven-day-old infant and the oldest 99-years-old. 717 of the new patients were Kenyans and 28 foreigners, 394 male and 351 female.

Nairobi county had the highest number of infections in the last 24 hours with 441 new cases followed by Kiambu 67, Murang’a 23, Machakos 21, Kajiado 20, Makueni 20, Uasin Gishu 20, Meru 19, Mombasa 19, Nakuru 14, Busia 11, Nyeri 11, Kilifi 9, Turkana 7, Embu 6, Kisii 6, Kitui 5, Trans Nzoia 4, Nandi 4, Homa Bay 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kwale 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 1, Samburu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Tana River 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Isiolo 1 and Kericho 1.

Deaths

In a statement, the ministry further confirmed the deaths of 30 more Covid-19 patients, raising the toll to 4,179, but noted that three of them died in the last 24 hours while 27 were late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records between April and August.

CS Kagwe also announced that 161 patients had recovered from the disease, 83 at home and 78 in hospital, raising the total to 197,468.

As of Monday, 1,822 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 7,796 were in the home-based care programme.

Of the patients in hospital, 135 were under intensive care, 61 on ventilator support, 67 on supplemental oxygen and seven under observation.

Another 611 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 575 of them in general wards and 36 in high dependency units.

Vaccines

As of Sunday, 1,804,375 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, with 1,105,470 being first jabs and 698,905 second.

The uptake rate of the second dose stands at 63.2 per cent, with the recipients listed as 214,722 people aged 58 years and above, 120,155 health workers, 102,007 teachers, 56,219 security officers and 205,802 ungrouped individuals.