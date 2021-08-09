Covid-19: Kenya reports 745 new cases, 30 deaths

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefs the media on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya during a press conference at Afya House, Nairobi, on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The positivity rate dropped to 12 per cent from the 12.3 per cent the day before

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have increased to 212,573 after 745 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours from a sample of 6,209 tests conducted.

