Covid-19: Kenya reports 714 new cases, 10 deaths

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. Kenya has reported 714 Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 6,039 tested in the last 24 hours.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya has reported 714 Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 6,039 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 11.8 per cent, an increase from 10.7 per cent on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Revealed: Team crafting Uhuru, Raila 2022 deal

  2. PRIME Can Jubilee beat the ‘curse’?

  3. Interior, Prison bosses row delays promotions

  4. Voters registered in parties without consent

  5. PRIME Audit reveals plunder of Covid-19 funds

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.