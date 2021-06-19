Covid-19: Kenya reports 714 new cases, 10 deaths

Kenya has reported 714 Covid-19 positive cases from a sample size of 6,039 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 11.8 per cent, an increase from 10.7 per cent on Friday.

The total confirmed positive cases have risen to 178,792 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,901,067.

Of the new cases, 705 are Kenyans while nine are foreigners. In terms of gender distribution 396 are male while 318 female. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 94-years-old.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Kagwe said 285 patients have recovered from the disease; 167 from various health facilities countrywide while 118 are from Home Based and Isolation Care programmes. Total recoveries now stand at 122,631.

He, however, noted that 10 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates within the months of April, May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,447.

The new cases were distributed across various counties namely; Kakamega 79, Kisii 78, Migori 76, Nairobi 74, Kisumu 72, Busia 69, Siaya 60, Mombasa 38, Homa Bay 36, Nyamira 20, Uasin Gishu 17, Bomet 14, Kericho 11, Kilifi 9, Kajiado 7, Nyeri 6, Meru 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Nakuru 5, Kiambu 4, Murang’a 4, Nyandarua 4, Vihiga 4, Garissa 2, Kwale 2, Marsabit 2, Narok 2, Taita Taveta 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Turkana 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

A total of 1,073 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,174 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

The CS noted that 94 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. Nineteen patients are under observation.

Another 108 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen, with 98 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units.

The Ministry also noted that a total of 1,181, 588 have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of these 994, 622 have received their first dose while 186,966 have received their second dose.