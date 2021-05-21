Covid-19: Kenya reports 659 new cases, 109 recoveries

Kenya reported 659 new Covid-19 infections tested from 7,962 samples on Friday. The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate was 8.3 per cent.

A statement from the Ministry of Health on Friday indicated that the latest infections bring the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 167,535. The number of samples tested so far are 1,771,236 since the first case was reported in the country in March last year.

In the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that 659 tested positive. Out of this number 646 people were Kenyans while 13 were foreigners. The number was made up of 464 males and 195 females.

The youngest patient was a one-month-old-infant, while the oldest is 100 years old.

There are currently 1,049 patients in different health facilities throughout the country, with 4,568 patients in Home Based Isolation and Care programme.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has 111 patients, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 67 on supplemental oxygen, while 23 patients are under observation.

Another 86 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 81 of them in general wards and five in High Dependency Units.

Mr Kagwe also said that 109 patients have recovered from the disease, with 63 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 46 are from various health facilities across the country.

There have been 114,394 total recoveries, including 83,144 from the Home Based Care and Isolation programme and 31,250 from other health facilities.

Three deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. One occurred in the last 24 hours while two were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits within the last one month. The cumulative fatalities stand at 3,043.