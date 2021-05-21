Covid-19: Kenya reports 659 new cases, 109 recoveries

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kenya reported 659 new Covid-19 infections tested from 7,962 samples on Friday. The country’s Covid-19 positivity rate was 8.3 per cent.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya reports 659 new cases

  2. Somaliland celebrates 30 years of self-rule

  3. IMF proposes $50 billion plan to end the pandemic

  4. Grace ordered to pay for Mugabe's 'improper burial' in livestock

  5. Muturi coronation 'has no political weight'

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.